Skate Blitz 2023 Speed Skating Championship at DPS MIHAN

Nagpur: Delhi Public School, MIHAN, organised Skate Blitz 2023 Speed Skating Championship approved by Nagpur District Roller Skating Association. The competition was held at NIT Skating Rink. Mr Upendra Verma, former Vice President of Nagpur District Roller Hockey Association and Secretary of Nagpur District Roller Skating Association graced the event as Chief Guest. More than 300 students participated in the event.

The Championship was divided into four different categories: Beginners, Quads, Recreational In-liners and In-liners for age groups below 4 years, 4-6,6-8,8-10,10-12,12-14,14-16, and 16 above. Mr Verma encouraged all the participants and congratulated all the winners for their victory. It was a highly successful event. Parents and participants appreciated the arrangements and thanked the organisers of the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement