Six tourists dead, 11 injured in Sikkim avalanche

Six tourists were killed and 11 others injured in a major avalanche in Sikkim’s Nathula area on Tuesday, police officials said here. The injured are being brought to the state capital Gangtok’s hospital.

“Rescue and clearance operations are still on,” a senior police official said. Nathula Pass is situated on the border with China and is a major tourist destination because of its scenic beauty.

The avalanche, which occurred early morning at the 14th milestone on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, had trapped 25-30 tourists, according to defence sources.

“Swift rescue operations were launched by Border Roads Organisation and 22 people were rescued till now including 6 from a deep valley,” they said. Some 350 people and 80 vehicles, which were stranded on the road because of the snow blocking the road from Nathu La, were also brought back, officials said.

