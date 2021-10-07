Six office-bearers of coop society dupe depositors of Rs 70 lakh in Panchpaoli

Nagpur: Six office-bearers, including two women, of a cooperative society cheated many depositors to the tune of Rs 70 lakh by defaulting in return of their money. The accused office-bearers locked the society and avoided the demanding depositors. The accused operated Manjushri Cooperative Credit Society Ltd, Lalganj in Panchpaoli police jurisdiction.

The six accused have been identified as Bhavrao Paunikar (55, ex-President), Vinod Kumbhare (36), Tina Mohadikar (28, Vice President), Waman Mohadikar (35, Manager), Durga Dharmik (40, Accountant) and Pravin Sunkhaye (34, Cashier). The six accused lured people to make deposits in the society promising them lucrative returns. However, forget returns, the six accused did not even return the deposited money of many people and duped them to the tune of Rs 70 lakh. The accused locked the society and started avoiding the depositors.

Pachpaoli PSI Rathod, based on a complaint lodged by one of the victims Sunil Namdeo Patil (57) of Indora, Ambedkar Nagar, booked the six accused under Sections 409, 420, 34 of the IPC and started a probe into the matter.