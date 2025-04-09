Six New Police Stations to Be Set Up in Rural Areas to Curb Rising Crime

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant move to strengthen law and order in Nagpur’s rural regions, the Maharashtra government, led by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has approved the establishment of six new police stations. The decision aims to address the growing crime rate in both organized and unorganized sectors across the district.

Guardian Minister of Nagpur, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, made the announcement during a review meeting on Wednesday. He directed officials to accelerate the construction of these police stations and called the move a milestone in enhancing rural security infrastructure.

Gold Rate 09 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 89,200/- Gold 22 KT 83,000/- Silver / Kg - 90,400/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The new police stations will be set up in the villages of Vadoda, Bajargaon, Mohpa, Pachgaon, Nand, and Kanholibara, all located in Nagpur Rural. The region has witnessed a steady rise in criminal activities, posing challenges for local law enforcement.

Bawankule emphasized that these new facilities will help in providing immediate assistance to citizens, strengthening grassroots policing, and reducing crime rates in villages. He stated that the initiative would foster a greater sense of safety and trust among rural residents.

The review meeting was attended by Chief Minister’s Secretary Dr. Shrikkar Pardeshi and Commissioner of Police Ravindra Singhal, who assured full administrative support for timely implementation of the project.

Advertisement