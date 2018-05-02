Six more test positive in Nagpur, cases at 507

Nagpur: After a brief pause, the cases of novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) are on continuous rise. After 46 cases on Friday, six patients tested positive for virus borne disease on Saturday. With the latest development, the cases have surged to 507 by Saturday morning.

Two out of these belonged to Narkhed, while one each from SRPF Camp, Tehsil Police Camp, Satranjipura and Tandapeth

Earlier on Saturday, a homeless man on CA road has also succumbed to virus borne disease, after testing positive for the disease, earlier this week.

With this latest development, the death toll of Nagpur rose to 10, while cases breached the 500 mark. Silver lining being over 350 patients have successfully recovered from the global pandemic.