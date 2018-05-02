Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Six more test positive in Nagpur, cases at 507

    Nagpur: After a brief pause, the cases of novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) are on continuous rise. After 46 cases on Friday, six patients tested positive for virus borne disease on Saturday. With the latest development, the cases have surged to 507 by Saturday morning.

    Two out of these belonged to Narkhed, while one each from SRPF Camp, Tehsil Police Camp, Satranjipura and Tandapeth

    Earlier on Saturday, a homeless man on CA road has also succumbed to virus borne disease, after testing positive for the disease, earlier this week.

    With this latest development, the death toll of Nagpur rose to 10, while cases breached the 500 mark. Silver lining being over 350 patients have successfully recovered from the global pandemic.

    Happening Nagpur
    Far Too Close by Shrushti Dhoke wins Nagpur Police’s “Digital Short Film Fest”
    Checkmate – How The BJP Won And Lost Maharashtra
    Nagpur Crime News
    Man found murdered in Nagpur with head smashed in
    Man Accused of robbery granted anticipatory bail
    Maharashtra News
    बंधपत्रित डॉक्टर्सच्या मानधनात मोठी वाढ- मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे
    31 मे रोजी दीपोत्सव करून घरोघरी साजरी करावी पुण्यश्लोक अहिल्यादेवी होळकर जयंती – खासदार पद्मश्री डॉ. विकास महात्मे
    Hindi News
    हिंदी पत्रकारिता दिवस: आज ही के दिन प्रकाशित हुआ था पहला हिन्दी समाचार पत्र
    महाराष्ट्र में पिछले 24 घंटों में 114 पुलिसकर्मी कोरोना पॉजिटिव, अब तक 26 की मौत
    Trending News
    Six more test positive in Nagpur, cases at 507
    Video : Muslim man from Nagpur recites Hanuman Chalisa to ensure communal harmony
    Featured News
    Nagpur : With fresh spike in cases, NMC adds 4 new corona containment zones
    Centre may allow states to relax lockdown norms further
    Trending In Nagpur
    हिंदी पत्रकारिता दिवस: आज ही के दिन प्रकाशित हुआ था पहला हिन्दी समाचार पत्र
    Six more test positive in Nagpur, cases at 507
    Beggar succumbs to COVID-19 in Nagpur’s CA road area, toll at 10
    No summer exams in Maha varsities, states Edu Min
    “Music and Me “Has organized A Musical Concert with Shubasis Biswas Live on fb
    Nagpur : With fresh spike in cases, NMC adds 4 new corona containment zones
    CoinSwitch is the best Crypto Trading Platform in India: Read to know more
    Video : Muslim man from Nagpur recites Hanuman Chalisa to ensure communal harmony
    दीड वर्षाच्या चिमुकल्याला वाºयावर सोडून महिला फरार
    “Anadi Mi Anant Mi “ A Online Musical Tribute To Swatantravir Sawarkar
