Six departments to jointly probe massive fire in Nagpur slums

Advertisement

Nagpur: For the first time probably, six departments have come together to find the exact cause of fire at Mahakali Nagar Slums in Nagpur on Monday. Police, MSEDCL, LPG gas company, explosives department, forensic department and Fire Department are jointly investigating the fire.

“The exact cause of the fire could only be known after receiving reports,” said Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar who has been camping at zonal DCP Noorul Hasan’s office to review the case for several hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The hut from where the fire started has been identified. “But only after investigation and reports from MSEDCL, forensic department and Fire Brigade, the exact reason behind the fire will come to light,” said the city police chief.

Uncertain future:

An uncertain future stared the faces of slum-dwellers of Mahakali Nagar which grabbed the headlines for a devastating fire on Monday. Just two kilometres away from the ruins caused by the fire, is the ashram which has now become the second home for the affected people. The tree-covered premises of Shri Gurukripa Ashram is providing shelter to those displaced by the fire.The ashram is providing a place to sleep and food.

Bhagirathi Maharaj of the ashram said that the administration has provided beds and coolers for the victims who lost their homes. Food is being prepared in the ashram and also being sent to the pandals erected in the open space in front of the slums.

The day after the tragedy, many people were seen sitting outside their destroyed homes and discussing their future which seems bleak. Many families lost everything in the fire. They are clueless as to what to do. The slums were homes to many migrant labourers who earned Rs 300-350 per day for doing work somewhere in the city. But after the fire, they cannot even go to work and earn a livelihood. Many said that it costs around Rs 1 lakh or more to build a hut. But from where the money will come, was the question mark on their faces.”If the government comes forward and provides building material, we will rebuild our huts,” said the affected people.

Apart from huts, several small shops were also destroyed in the fire. Some affected people said that slumlords had taken possession of the land to illegally sell ‘pattas’ to migrant labourers and local slum dwellers.

Meanwhile, several NGOs working on a war-footing rushed to the slums to help the victims, most of whom had lost even their last savings. Many people don’t even have a spare pair of clothes to change, a female resident said. Many social organisations reached out to the slum dwellers with ration kits, clothes and other materials.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement