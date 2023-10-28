Six arrested in Gadchiroli tiger killing

Nagpur/Gadchiroli: Forest Department officials have arrested 6 people in connection with hunting a tiger in Gadchiroli. The body parts of the tiger chopped off by the hunters were also seized from them. All the six accused were produced before the Judicial Magistrate who remanded them to three days’ forest custody.

The arrested accused include Pramod Madavi (29), Sunil Usendi (28), Dilip Usendi (28), Prakash Halami (42), Chetan Alam (25), all residents of village Maregaon Toli and Nileshwar, a resident of village Mohatola.

The incident of tiger poaching had come to light on October 24 last in the forest area of Amirza in Chatgaon range of Gadchiroli Forest Division. This incident created quite a sensation as the head and three paws of the tiger were cut off. A serious investigation was started by the Forest Department into the case and they zeroed in on 6 accused from whom they not only seized hunting material but also paws, nails and teeth of the dead tiger. The head, however, has not been traced as yet but the process to search and seizure continues, informed a forest officer.

As per details, electric wire was laid by hunters for hunting of wild boar in the forest but a tiger got trapped in it and was electrocuted, it was found during the investigation. As of now, there does not seem to be any nexus of the accused with the tiger poachers, informed Forest Department sources. Further investigations are being conducted by ACF Sanket Wathore under the guidance of Deputy Conservator of Forest Milish Datta Sharma.

