Sitting SC Judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar passes away

Sitting Supreme Court judge, Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar passed away on Saturday, following a prolonged illness. He was 62.

In a message, Assistant Registrar, Supreme Court, Gagan Soni said Justice Shantanagoudar has left for heavenly abode on the late evening hour of Saturday.

Sources said he was not keeping well for some time and admitted to a hospital in New Delhi. He breathed his last on Saturday evening.

Justice Shantanagoudar, who hailed from Dharwad in North Karnataka, was elevated to the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017.



