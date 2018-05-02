Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Apr 25th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Sitting SC Judge Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar passes away

    Sitting Supreme Court judge, Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar passed away on Saturday, following a prolonged illness. He was 62.

    In a message, Assistant Registrar, Supreme Court, Gagan Soni said Justice Shantanagoudar has left for heavenly abode on the late evening hour of Saturday.

    Sources said he was not keeping well for some time and admitted to a hospital in New Delhi. He breathed his last on Saturday evening.

    Justice Shantanagoudar, who hailed from Dharwad in North Karnataka, was elevated to the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017.


    Trending In Nagpur
    आणखी दोन ऑक्सिजन टँकर नागपूरला आले
    आणखी दोन ऑक्सिजन टँकर नागपूरला आले
    मनपातर्फे आर्थिक कमतरता भासू देणार नाही : भोयर
    मनपातर्फे आर्थिक कमतरता भासू देणार नाही : भोयर
    Know Your Police Station: Sonegaon
    Know Your Police Station: Sonegaon
    सीबीआयला सहकार्य केलं, आता कोव्हिड सेंटरला निघालोय : अनिल देशमुख
    सीबीआयला सहकार्य केलं, आता कोव्हिड सेंटरला निघालोय : अनिल देशमुख
    Covid-19: Nagpur records highest-single-day spike with 7,999 cases, 82 deaths
    Covid-19: Nagpur records highest-single-day spike with 7,999 cases, 82 deaths
    Seven die after consuming sanitizer In Yavatmal
    Seven die after consuming sanitizer In Yavatmal
    वाढीव बेड व लसीकरणाच्या मोहिमेला गती द्या – पालकमंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    वाढीव बेड व लसीकरणाच्या मोहिमेला गती द्या – पालकमंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    Nagpur cops on their toes to keep Second Capital of the State breathing!!
    Nagpur cops on their toes to keep Second Capital of the State breathing!!
    Nitin Gadkari gets his second COVID-19 jab in Nagpur
    Nitin Gadkari gets his second COVID-19 jab in Nagpur
    Three including a minor detained for gang-rape of 16-year-old girl in Ajni
    Three including a minor detained for gang-rape of 16-year-old girl in Ajni
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145