Sitharaman says “loot” is in Congress DNA

When offence is the best form of defence.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said “loot” exists in the DNA of the Congress and this tendency was reflected during its rule as she slammed the Sonia Gandhi-led party for its criticism of the Centre’s asset monetisation pipeline scheme.

Addressing a press conference at the Chhattisgarh BJP office Kushabhau Thakre Parisar in Raipur, she said the Narendra Modi government’s development principle is based on empowering people and not only offering entitlements to them.

The matter of loot never goes out of the mind of the Congress because the same thing was prevalent during their time (rule). Loot in the spectrum, mines, water, they are those who have committed loot.

“The word (loot) is so much in their DNA that they can’t think of anything else, the Union minister said when asked about the Congress claims that the asset monetisation plan was aimed at “looting” the nation.

In August, Sitharaman had unveiled a National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that included unlocking value by involving private companies across infrastructure sectors — from passenger trains and railway stations to airports, roads and stadiums.