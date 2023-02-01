Sitharaman arrives at MoF ahead of Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance, ahead of the Budget presentation.

This year’s Budget holds much significance as the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024. The budget session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with President’s address. This year’s budget session is going to have 27 sittings till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers.

Advertisement

The first part of the session will conclude on February 13. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session and conclude on April 6. The Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled the Economic Survey for the Financial Year 2022-23.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement