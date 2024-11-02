Sitabuldi Police Crack Down on Pickpocketing Ring in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Sitabuldi Police have successfully busted a pickpocketing gang involved in a series of thefts in Nagpur. Five individuals were apprehended in connection with the case. The arrested suspects are identified as Jayant Rambhau Kalambe (33), Nandkishor Madhukarrao Satghare (32), Durgadas Ashokrao Ade (30), Bhushan Vitthalrao Devtare (35), all residents of Wardha, and Dinesh Subhash Solanke (36), a resident of Washim.

The police seized a total of ₹2,26,250 in stolen goods, including ₹26,000 in cash, two purses, and two motorcycles. The case unfolded when Rajendra Anandrao Dhurve (60), a resident of Anant Nagar, Gittikhadan, and his friend Raman Thavkar were standing at Samvidhan Chowk. Unknown individuals stole their purses, prompting Dhurve to report the incident.

Upon investigation, police identified the suspects using CCTV footage and acted on a tip-off to detain and question them. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the thefts. All suspects were immediately arrested, and the stolen items were recovered. Further investigation is underway.

