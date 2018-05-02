Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Sep 25th, 2020

    Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies of Covid

    Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away at 1:04 pm today, announces his son SP Charan. He was 74.

    The popular singer, admitted to MGM hospital in Chennai on August 5 after he tested positive for coronavirus, was put on the ECMO support, a heart-lung assistance machine.

    As people responded to the call for the mass prayer in a big way, young men and children, holding candles lined up on the outer periphery of MGM Healthcare and offered prayers.

    Similarly, fans of the singer, popularly known as SPB, lined up in front of the ancient Big Temple in Thanjavur and in towns and cities including Madurai, Salem, Erode and Coimbatore while scores prayed from their homes and recited prayer songs from their religions.

