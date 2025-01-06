SIKH FORUM and BJP Minority morcha launches awareness campaign for SIKH community

Advertisement













On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Jayanti, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs who envisioned the holistic development of the Sikh community, the newly launched Sikh Welfare Forum of India, in collaboration with the Maharashtra State Bharatiya Janata Party Minority Morcha, initiated a campaign to create awareness about various welfare schemes offered by the Central and State Governments. The campaign also aimed to promote voter registration among the Sikh community.

It was observed that due to a lack of awareness, the Sikh community often misses out on the benefits provided by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, such as scholarships for pre-matric and post-matric students, as well as for graduate and postgraduate studies, including opportunities to study abroad. Additionally, financial loans for small entrepreneurs and grants for the development of educational and religious institutions are also underutilized.

The campaign was led by Arunpal Singh Behal, Pradesh Mahamantri of the BJP Minority Morcha, along with S. Tarvinder Singh Marwah (Kukku), S. Mahinderpal Singh Lamba, Jaspal Singh Sandhu (President, Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha), S. Kulwinderpal Singh Sabharwal, Meenu Sabharwal, Tony Jaggi, and Narinder Singh Sassan ( Shammi) who were prominently present. The initiative received an overwhelming response, with many members of the Sikh community filling out forms to access the benefits of these schemes.

This was the first initiative of its kind undertaken by Arunpal Singh Behal to raise awareness within the Sikh community, with support from S. Jasbir Singh Arora, S. Gurmeet Singh Vij, S. Ravleen Singh Khurana, and S. Harvinder Singh Bagga, The campaign was widely appreciated by the Sikh community at large.

The Sikh Welfare Forum assured that its services would continue until beneficiaries successfully received the intended benefits. Members of the Sikh and other minority communities can contact Arunpal Singh Behal at his mobile number – 9371294417 for assistance in availing these schemes.

The Sikh Welfare Forum also assured the Prabandhak Committee of Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar that the campaign was launched purely with the intention of creating awareness within the Sikh community and had no political motives. The forum expressed its gratitude to S. Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, S. Gurdial Singh Padha, S. Harvinder Singh Bhatia, S. Inderjeet Singh Baweja, S. Sarabjit Singh Bhatia, S. Avtar Singh Kamboj, S. Narinder Singh Dheer and S. Khushkawal Singh Anand for their cooperation and support.