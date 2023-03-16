Sikander Wins Raisoni Premier League- 2023.

G H Raisoni College of Commerce , Science & Technology ,Nagpur has recently organised its much awaited cricket carnival Raisoni Premier League-23 which has entered into its Eighth consecutive year. This Five Days saga witnessed a grand inauguration at the hands of the chief guest Lalit Yadav (IPL Player Lucknow SuperGiant) who were exclusively present to grace the occasion. . The Event consisted of Day & Night matches for 5 days. Total of 14 teams participated in this season.

In the final Abhimnayu managed to score 138 runs thanks to Rahul who scored 35 from 28 balls.Subodh from Sikandar took 3 wickets whereas Dhruv took 2 wickets. From Sikandar Aman scored 67 runs from 29 balls which was well supported by Aaradhya who scored quickfire 39runs in 12 balls and helped Sikandar to chase down the total easily. The champion team Sikanders whose mentors were Dr Deepti Taori & Prof Arumita Pawa, received a trophy along with cash prize of Rs. 1,40,000/- and the runners up team Abhimanyus whose mentors were CA Prachi Ranade & Mr Gaurav Khobragade received Rs. 60,000/- Cash Prize.The girls champion team was Tufani whose owners were Dr. Manish Shah & Ms Bindiya Turkar , received a Trophy along with a cash prize Rs. 30000/-Man of the Match trophies were given in every match along with the Best Batsmans , Best Bowlers along with Man of the Series at the end of the tournament.

The event was conducted under the guidance of Dr. Aarti Deshpande, Director Raisoni Business School. Mr. Vishal Dhabalia, event in-charges along with the President of Sports Club Mr. Pragyan Shrivastav and Miss. Rushali Pande and Vice President Mr. Sanket Bhaisare and Rohit Wankhede worked hard for the success of Raisoni Premier League season 8.

