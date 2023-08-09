Sighting of leopard creates panic among Gorewada residents

Nagpur: Sighting of a leopard in Gorewada area on Monday night created panic among residents. The leopard was sitting over a boundary wall around 10 pm near Natraj Society and Madhav Nagar at Pitesur Road in Gorewada area. However, after sitting on the wall for a while, the leopard returned into the forest area.

The sighting of the leopard spread like a wild fire which created panic among the residents of the nearby areas. “There are some encroached huts and structures near the boundary wall of the Gorewada Reserve Forest where leopards were sighted many times. They usually come there to hunt dogs and other cattle,” said Shatnik Bhagwat, Director, Gorewada Zoo.

“After getting information about the sighting of the leopard in the locality, one team rushed to the spot but the leopard had left. We have started night patrolling in the locality and also instructed residents to remain indoors after dark,” said Bhagwat.

Gorewada Reserve Forest is home to 12-14 leopards and its sighting in the Gorewada area is common. Expansion of Nagpur city is luring these wild animals to frequently venture near residential areas to hunt dogs and cattle. Due to the Gorewada boundary wall being small, wild animals have been seen in this area. Animals like deer and leopards jump over the wall and come across it.

