Siblings seriously injured in rash driving accident near Hingna

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Nagpur: Two siblings were seriously injured after a speeding car rammed into their two-wheeler in the Hingna area of Nagpur.

The incident occurred around 4:00 pm on March 12, 2026, near the HP petrol pump in front of a cancer hospital under Hingna Police Station limits.

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The injured have been identified as Anamika Santosh Madavi (21) and her younger brother Deepak Shivkumar Madavi (17), residents of Ramji Jaypurkar locality in Hingna. The duo was travelling double-seat on a two-wheeler (MH-49-BB-7188) on their way to work at a canteen near AIIMS Hospital.

According to police, a Tata Safari car (MH-49-CD-8765), allegedly driven at high speed in a rash and negligent manner, hit their two-wheeler from behind. The impact left both siblings seriously injured, Anamika sustained head and leg injuries, while Deepak suffered internal injuries.

They were immediately rushed to AIIMS Hospital, Nagpur, where they are undergoing treatment.

Based on a complaint filed by their brother Abhay Santosh Madavi (25), Hingna Police have registered a case against the car driver under Sections 281 and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation is ongoing.

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