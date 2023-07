Shyam Karate Academy students successfully clear Belt Gradation Exam

Nagpur: Karatekas of Shyam Karate Academy (SKA) did the institution proud by successfully clearing in recently conducted Belt Exam organized by Shyam Karate Academy with the support of The Pride School, NSKA Nagpur District on July 15, 2023 at The Pride School, Lokamanya Nagar.

The examination was conducted under the supervision and guidance of Sensei Sanjay Ingole (NSKA Technical Director) and Chief Examiner was Sensei Mohit Pandiya and Sensei Parag Mule.

All students gave credit to their coach Sensei Shyamsunder Verma, Director and Chief Instructor of Shyam Karate Academy, Sensei Roshaniu Chavhan, Head Coach, Sempei Rushabh Gharde, Branch Instructor of SKA and parents.

Students were supported by Director of The Pride School Pratigya Thakur.

Results:

YELLOW BELT: KRISHNA BANIYA, ADVIK THAKRE, KOHINOOR DATTA, VIRAJ RAJPUT, ANVEET DESHMUKH, ARNAV JAWADE, ATHRAV WAHANE, AYUSH WALDE, SHASWAT GANJARE, AYUSH KUMAR OJHA, AARADHYA MANKAR, AKRUTI PITALE, KAVYA HIRADKAR, PRANALI MAHAKALKAR, ISITA PATIL, PIYUSH DHAL

ORANGE BELT: LAKSH YADAV , SAKSHAM WANKHEDE, OM MISHRA, ANSH MISHRA, VEDANT WAGH, MADHVESH CHATURKAR , ISHIT VEER, RUNMAI DONGRE, ARNAVI KHOBRAGADE

GREEN BELT: KAIVALYA PAWAR, AARUSH BARSAGADE, SARTHAK WADASKAR, PRATHAMESH NAKADE, VEDANT CHOUHAN, SHAILESH RAJBHAR, DRUSTI ALONE, MANSI HIRUDKAR

BLUE BELT: ADVIK KHAPRE, LOKANSH BOKDE, AVINASH JHA, NANDINI WAHANE, KOMAL SAYAM

PURPLE BELT: SHLOK FATING, SHUBHANKAR DHAL, AYUSH GUPTA

AMAN NAIKANE, KRISHNANAND NISHAD, VIKAS NISHAD, ADITI BAIS

BROWN 3RD:ATHRAV KADOO, BISHESH DHAL, POONAM CHOURAGADE

BROWN 2ND: AJINKYA TARALE ,ROHAN MASHRAM, DEVANSH ATTARGADE

SACHIT BARSAGADE

