Shura Me Vandile: Nagpur salutes brave policemen on Police Commemoration Day

Nagpur: The Nagpur police on Friday observed National Police Commemoration Day which is celebrated on October 21 every year.

In an impressive function held at Police Headquarters in city, Officers and men from different police units paid homage to their colleagues who sacrificed their lives in line of duty. Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar and other officers placed wreaths at the memorial and offered tributes to the martyrs. Rich tributes are paid to the martyrs on this day.

On October 21, 1959, ten Indian policemen were killed during an attack by Chinese troops in the Hot Springs region close to Ladakh after an argument between the troops. This incident started on October 20, 1959, when the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was in charge of patrolling the 2,600-mile border between India and Tibet. Three units of the CRPF’s 3rd Battalion were dispatched on separate patrols to a location known as Hot Springs to keep an eye on the Indo-China border in North Eastern Ladakh. However, one of the three contingents, which consisted of two police constables and a porter, did not return. On October 21, 1959, Chinese troops opened fire and threw grenades at twenty policemen in an ambush in Hot Springs area near Ladakh. Ten of the brave police personnel attained martyrdom and seven others sustained injuries in the incident. More than a month later, on November 28,1959,the Chinese troops handed over the dead bodies of the martyred policemen to India. To pay respects to them, Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21.

Apart from Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, the Joint CP Ashwati Dorje, Addl Commissioner (Crime) Navinchandra Reddy, Special Inspector General of Police (Nagpur Range) Chhering Dorje, DIG CRPF Nagpur Prashant Jambholkar, SP Rural Vijaykumar Magar, DCPs Sarang Awhad, Basavraj Teli, Chinmay Pandit, Sandeep Pakhale, Chetana Tidke, all ACPs, Senior PIs of all police stations, and other police staff and citizens paid tributes to the martyred policemen.

In 2018, a National Police Memorial was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This Memorial is a place of inspiration and gratitude. It reminds us of the valour of our police forces.

