Shri Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Indira IVF state–of-the-art centre in Nagpur

~India’s largest fertility treatments chain adds its newtechnologically driven centre in Nagpur~

February 27, 2022, Nagpur: India’s largest fertility treatments chain, Indira IVF, has opened its doors to aspiring parents in Nagpur, Maharashtra with its new centre in the city. The centre was inaugurated by Shri Nitin Gadkari – Hon’ble Minister for Road, Transport and Highway (Govt. of India); along with Dr Ajay Murdia – Founder & Chairman of Indira IVF. Mr Nitiz Murdia – Director & Co-Founder of Indira IVF, and Dr Mayuri Assudani with her team from Indira IVF Nagpur were also present on the occasion.

The organisation renowned for its high success rate and world-class technology, has performed over 33000+ embryo transfers per year making it one of the best fertility clinics in the country. The organisation is present in 13 districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Nanded, Akola and Solapur,all of which together have empowered 6000+ couples achieve their dreams of parenthood.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ajay Murdia – Founder & Chairman of Indira IVF said, “It brings me and the team immense satisfaction to see how far we have come on our journey by helping 97,000 couples with their successful IVF stories. Our effort continues to be to spearhead the movement of dispelling myths about infertility and spreading awareness on its medical treatments. We are happy to open our centre in Nagpur to help more couples grow their family.”

In India, the broad awareness pertaining to fertility treatments is fairly limited while females are made to bear the brunt of the discrimination; mostly for not being able to conceive. One out of six couples find it difficult to have children and it is important to understand that it can be due to constitutive conditions in males, females, or in both partners. Assisted reproductive technology provides bespoke solutions to both males and females, supporting them throughout their journey to parenthood. Cutting-edge developments in technological crutches such as that utilized and harnessed by Indira IVF have aided many couples to conceive during the first cycle of treatment.

Elated at the launch, Dr. Mayuri Assudani, IVF Specialist, Indira IVF Nagpur said, “When we started operations in Nagpur, in 2016, we experienced a lot of hesitation from people to even step into our clinic. The taboo associated with infertility and the lack of awareness seems to be the main reasons. We then amped up our initiatives at the centre through marketing activities educating and informing couples, ran awareness programs on infertility and menstrual hygiene, which helped couples to even consider infertility a medical problem. Our team of IVF experts here at Indira IVF Nagpur are dedicated to fulfilling every aspiring parent’s dream”.

Armed with state-of-the-art infrastructure, Indira IVF handholds countless couples helping them navigate the often-complicated journey of infertility and ultimately realize their dream of starting a family altogether. Simultaneously, it also provides counselling and offers facilities for egg and sperm freezing, a boon for several young men and women who choose to delay family planning until they are in their early forties.

About Indira IVF

Indira IVF is India’s largest infertility speciality clinics chain with 105 centres across the country, supported by a passionate workforce of over 2,000 people. Indira IVF performs about 33,000+ IVF procedures a year – the highest number in the country.

As a responsible leader, Indira IVF constantly strives to dispel the stigma, taboo, myths and misinformation about infertility. Indira IVF is also committed to developing and grooming talent for fertility treatments. Through the Indira Fertility Academy it collaborates with like-minded organisations and institutions to further this cause. Having perceived the potential of Indira IVF in the sector, TA Associates, a leading global equity firm from the U.S., invested in the organisation in 2019.

Indira IVF was founded in the year 2011 in Udaipur, Rajasthan by Dr Ajay Murdia.

For more information log onto https://www.indiraivf.com/