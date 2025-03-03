Shri Mathuradas Mohota College of Science Celebrates National Science Day 2025

Nagpur, – Shri Mathuradas Mohota College of Science, Nagpur, hosted a science exhibition to celebrate National Science Day on February 28, 2025, commemorating the birth anniversary of the visionary scientist, Dr. C. V. Raman. The event aimed to ignite curiosity, foster scientific awareness, and engage students in interactive learning through live demonstrations of scientific experiments.

About 300 students and their teachers from several local schools, including Ramesh Chandak English School, Shri D. D. Nagar School, Suyash Convent and Jr. College, Vidarbha Buniyadi High School and Jr. College, and Bandewar’s Shree Gajanan Tuition Classes visited the exhibition. The students were given the unique opportunity to witness scientific principles unfolding through practical demonstrations by the student volunteers of the college.

The day featured a range of engaging experiments from the college’s six departments, namely Chemistry, Physics, Geology, Zoology, Botany, and Microbiology. The hands-on sessions organized with the assistance of volunteers allowed visitors to experimentally test various concepts in an engaging environment, improving their comprehension of different scientific ideas.

The success of the event was attributed to the unwavering support from the president of Nagpur Shikshan Mandal, Er. Mohit Shah and Principal Dr. Jeevan Dontulwar, who played a crucial role in ensuring the smooth execution of the program. Adv. Rajeev Deo, Secretary of Nagpur Shikshan Mandal extended his support to the organizing team. The event was coordinated by the Director of Research and Development Cell, Dr. Nikhil V. Palande, whose dedication and organizational skills were instrumental in its success. The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) Coordinator, Dr. Vijay V. Soman and the members of the IQAC contributed through support and guidance towards the success of the event. The team of teacher in-charges including, Dr. Uma Sonparote (Zoology), Ms. Shamali Khalatkar (Botany), Dr. Sanjeevani Jawadand (Geology), Ms. Bhawana Madavi (Chemistry), Mr. Aditya Tiwari (Physics), and Ms. Namrata Bajirao (Microbiology), coordinated for organization and conduction of activities at their respective departments. The heads and faculty of the participating departments supported the organizing team. The department heads provided strategic guidance and ensured that all necessary resources were available, while the faculty members contributed their expertise and time to help plan and execute the event successfully. Their combined efforts and enthusiasm played a crucial role in overcoming challenges and achieving the event’s objectives. The students navigated smoothly through all departments thanks to the student council, social media cell, and Dr. Ashwini Danao Bodhane, the dean of the student development cell.



The event was marked by an enthusiastic and captivating exchange of knowledge between the students from local schools and the college volunteers. The school students were eager to learn and ask questions, showing curiosity and excitement. From observing chemical reactions to exploring the wonders of physics, geology, and life sciences, the students found themselves in an environment where science came to life. The departments of Zoology, Botany and Geology exhibited an extensive and rare collection of specimens, and posters and models on diverse topics of current science. The students were excited to see the decades-old specimens. With the ban on collecting and experimenting on animals, it has become necessary to preserve the specimens which are available in the Zoology department.

A Grand Success

The National Science Day 2025 celebration at Shri Mathuradas Mohota College of Science was a remarkable success, bringing together students, faculty, and local schools in an effort to promote science education. The enthusiasm of the school students and the excellent coordination by the college staff ensured that the event was both informative and inspiring.

The celebration reaffirmed the commitment of the college towards nurturing curiosity, promoting scientific temperament, and providing a means of experiential learning to student volunteers.