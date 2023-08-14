Shosha Cafe Lounge in Gokulpeth raided for serving hookah

Nagpur: A hookah parlour was raided by the Crime Branch of Nagpur Police in Gokulpeth area. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided Shosha Cafe Lounge in Bhange Complex, Gokulpeth, where hookah services were allegedly being offered to customers.

Two persons, identified as Durgesh Dilip Bhavsagar (20), a resident of Manawata Nagar, TV Tower Chowk and Karan Gopalrao Devkate (24), a resident of Trust Layout, Ambazari, were arrested. Police confiscated 24 hookah pipes, along with aromatic tobacco and related materials.

An offence under provisions of COTPA was registered at Ambazari police station. Under the guidance of DCP (Detection) Mummaka Sudarshan, PI Baburao Raut, API Gajanan Chambhare and staff Santosh Thakur, Naresh Tumdam and others conducted the raid.

