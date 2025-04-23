Shop Burgled in New Kamptee, ₹1.4 Lakh in Cash and Goods Stolen

Advertisement



Nagpur: A burglary was reported in New Kamptee where unidentified thieves broke into a shop and made away with cash and goods worth ₹1.4 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Mahendra Keshavrao Potbhare (52), a resident of Plot No. 193 behind Goyal Talkies, owns “Daily Needs and Cold Drinks” at Balaji Complex near Pankaj Mangal Karyalaya. Potbhare had locked his shop on the night of April 21, only to return the next morning to find the shutters broken.

A total of ₹1.35 lakh in cash along with other items from the shop were reported stolen. Following his complaint, PSI Tidke from New Kamptee Police Station registered a case under Sections 305 and 334(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A probe is underway to identify and nab the culprits.

