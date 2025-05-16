Shivsrushti Announces Rs 50 Entry Tickets Backed by Rs 51 Lakh Donation from Abhay Bhutada Foundation

Advertisement



Shivsrushti, Asia’s largest historical theme park in Ambegaon Budruk, Pune, has announced a special ticket offer. From May 15 to July 15, 2025, entry tickets will be priced at just Rs 50. This limited-time offer is made possible by a Rs 51 lakh donation from the Abhay Bhutada Foundation. The initiative is focused on spreading awareness about the life and contributions of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The announcement was made on 13th May 2025, with officials confirming that the tickets will be available exclusively through Shivsrushti’s official website. This limited-time initiative is designed to ensure that visitors from all walks of life can explore the historical exhibits without financial constraints.

Abhay Bhutada Foundation Makes History More Accessible

Abhay Bhutada, founder and chairman of the Abhay Bhutada Foundation, has consistently supported initiatives that strengthen cultural identity and public access to educational resources. This donation aligns with his broader philanthropic efforts, particularly in the fields of history, education, and community welfare.

According to Shivsrushti Chairman, Jagdish Kadam, the project was conceptualized and developed in line with the late Babasaheb Purandare’s dream of educating citizens about the humanitarian values of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This theme park is not just a destination, it is a tribute. Through modern, immersive experiences, they aim to honour and share the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj in a way that resonates with today’s generation, said Kadam.

An Immersive Historical Experience

Spread across 21 acres, Shivsrushti is designed to transport visitors back to the 17th century. From lifelike exhibits to curated zones inspired by historic events, the park blends traditional storytelling with state-of-the-art technology.

Some of the key attractions include:

Time Machine Theatre : A flagship experience introduced in Phase 2, inaugurated in February 2025 by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The theatre uses holography, physical effects, and 3D mapping to immerse audiences in the pivotal moments of Shivaji Maharaj’s life.

: A flagship experience introduced in Phase 2, inaugurated in February 2025 by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The theatre uses holography, physical effects, and 3D mapping to immerse audiences in the pivotal moments of Shivaji Maharaj’s life. Durg Vaibhav and Ranangan : These sections offer insights into the strategic fort architecture and battlefield brilliance that defined the Maratha empire.

: These sections offer insights into the strategic fort architecture and battlefield brilliance that defined the Maratha empire. Shrimant Yogi and Sinhasanadhishwar : Designed to depict Shivaji Maharaj’s political acumen and leadership philosophies.

: Designed to depict Shivaji Maharaj’s political acumen and leadership philosophies. Cultural Replicas: Visitors will also encounter faithful recreations of key symbols like the Tulja Bhavani temple, Ganga Sagar lake, and high-resolution paintings that reflect the royal and spiritual ethos of Shivaji’s reign.

Expanding Access to History

With an entry ticket reduced to Rs 50 for two full months, Shivsrushti is making a decisive statement that history must be made accessible. The pricing is expected to draw a wide demographic, including students, history enthusiasts, and tourists who may have found regular pricing a constraint in the past.

Online registrations are now open on Shivsrushti’s website, and early booking is encouraged due to high demand during the summer break.

Conclusion

By merging historical storytelling with immersive technology and community outreach, Shivsrushti is redefining how the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is remembered and experienced. Thanks to the Abhay Bhutada Foundation, the next two months offer a rare opportunity for every citizen to explore one of Maharashtra’s most ambitious cultural projects at an affordable price.

