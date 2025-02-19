Shivaji Jayanti Celebrated with Fervor at Central India College of Pharmacy

The spirit of bravery and valor was celebrated at Central India College of Pharmacy, Lonara, Nagpur, as the institution hosted a grand event to commemorate the birth anniversary of the legendary Maratha king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The event, held on the college premises, was attended by a host of faculty, staff, and students, with the Principal and Director gracing the occasion as the chief guests.

The program began with a solemn tribute to the warrior king, with a floral offering made to his portrait. The Principal, Dr. Sayyad Sajauddin Gulab, and the Director, Mr. Sayyad Abdul Majid, addressed the gathering, paying rich homage to Shivaji Maharaj’s ideals of leadership, courage, and dedication. In their speeches, they highlighted the values that Shivaji Maharaj stood for, urging the students to imbibe these qualities in their daily lives, both in their academic pursuits and personal growth.

“Shivaji Maharaj’s life and achievements inspire us to be disciplined, resilient, and dedicated in everything we do. His contribution to the nation is unparalleled, and his values still resonate strongly today,” said Dr. Sayyad Sajauddin Gulab during the event.

The event was a great success in fostering a sense of pride and unity among the students and staff, making it a memorable Shivaji Jayanti at Central India College of Pharmacy.