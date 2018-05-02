Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Thu, Oct 24th, 2019

Shiv Sena rebel Jaiswal wins from Ramtek

Nagpur: Ramtek seat sprang a surprise be electing Shiv Sena rebel Adv Ashish Jaiswal who contested the Assembly election as an Independent candidate.

BJP had fielded the sitting MLA D Mallikarjun Reddy. Jaiswal was leading by 17454 votes after 9th round. Jaiswal defeated BJP’s Mallikarjun Reddy and Congress’s Udaysingh Yadav to score his fourth win in the constituency.

BJP had repeated Reddy as its candidate for the second time in 2019. This had irked Jaiswal, former MLA and Shiv Sena leader, who represented this constituency thrice in 1999, 2004 and 2009.

In 2014, when BJP and Shiv Sena decided to contest Assembly elections separately, both fielded their candidates from Ramtek. BJP’s Reddy defeated Shiv Sena’s Jaiswal by a margin of over 12,000 votes.

This year, BJP and Shiv Sena were contesting in alliance and Shiv Sena has left the constituency for BJP. Peeved Jaiswal contested as an Independent candidate and emerged on top.

