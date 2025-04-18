Shirtless Chaos in Dharampeth: Case Filed Against Youths

Advertisement



Nagpur Police have taken swift action after a video of several youths causing a late-night ruckus on the streets of Dharampeth went viral on social media.

The incident took place between 3:30 AM and 4:00 AM on Thursday. The youths reportedly arrived in a vehicle, blaring loud horns and dancing on the road. They took off their shirts and shouted loudly, disturbing the residents of the area.

After the video gained traction online, police identified the individuals and registered a case against them at Sitabuldi Police Station under the Bombay Police Act (BP Act). Further investigation is underway.

Local residents stated that such incidents occur frequently in Dharampeth due to the high number of lounges and pubs in the area. Citizens have once again demanded strict action from the authorities. Meanwhile, the police have assured that measures are being put in place to prevent such behavior in the future.

