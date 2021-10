Shirish Borkar and Brahmashankar Tripathi re-elected unanimously as President and General Secretary of Nagpur Union of working Journalists (NUWJ)

Nagpur Union of working Journalists (NUWJ) for the year 2021-23. Borkar, who is Special Correspondent of The Hitavada, is also the General Secretary of Tilak Patrakar Bhavan Trust and Treasurer of Nagpur Press Club. Borkar has already served as NUWJ President for eight terms and General Secretary for five terms.

He is also Secretary (Nagpur) of Maharashtra Union of Working Journalists. Tripathi, who is Special Correspondent of Lokmat Times, had also worked as President and General Secretary of NUWJ for four terms each. He is also the General Secretary of Nagpur Press Club and Treasurer of Tilak Patrakar Bhavan Trust.

Other office-bearers elected include Vice-Presidents Anant Muley (Tarun Bharat) and Paritosh Pramanik (The Hitavada), Treasurer Varsha Bashu (Lokmat), Organising Secretary Suresh Kanojiya (Lokmat Samachar), Joint Secretaries Abhishek Tiwari (Nav Bharat) and Mahesh Updeo (Saamna), Executive Committee members Anupam Soni, Hitesh Limbachiya (both The Hitavada),Rajendra Uttalwar (Deshonnati), Parag Joshi, Meera Tole (Both Tarun Bharat), Sunil Soni (Lokmat Samachar), Nikhil Dixit (The Hitavada), Basant Kumar Tiwari (Lokmat Samachar) and Varsha Tupkar Madne (Lokmat).

Veteran journalist Ramesh Marulkar was the Election Officer. Senior Journalist Milind Patankar was Assistant Election officer.