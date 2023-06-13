Shinde is more popular than Fadnavis for CM’s post, claims Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Amid the talks of tension between the ruling parties, the Shiv Sena has claimed that Eknath Shinde was the most popular in the State as he was the people’s top choice for the Chief Minister’s position, followed by the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis at the second place.

The Sena supported the claim with survey findings, creating a stir in the BJP camp that has so far dominated the alliance politics. Shinde’s party published full-page advertisements on Tuesday, the day the Cabinet was scheduled to meet. Many saw it as an effort to poke Fadnavis, a hot contender for the CM’s post next year and currently the BJP’s undisputed leader in Maharashtra. At the same time, the campaign cajoled PM Narendra Modi, who shared the space with the CM.

The timing of publication is also interesting in the wake of reports that the BJP high command has asked Shinde to drop at least five Sena ministers who are non-performers, controversial and face corruption charges. Shinde met the party ministers and office bearers Monday night and the next morning the party came out with a media campaign that has kept PK Narendra Modi and Shinde at the forefront.

“Modi for India, Shinde for Maharashtra, the dream team loved by all,” shouted the campaign headline. It said the commendable teamwork of PM Modi and CM Shinde has secured the highest position in Maharashtra through their recent welfare projects.

“According to the election surveys, 30.2% of citizens of Maharashtra prefer Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while 16.2% of citizens of Maharashtra prefer the Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde). These numbers show that a total of 46.4% people of Maharashtra trust the BJP & Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena alliance for the development of the state,” it added.

It further said, as per the surveys done for the CM’s position, 26.1% of the people in Maharashtra desired Shinde to be in the position, and 23.2% of the people wished to see Devendra Fadnavis as the next Chief Minister.

“Thus, it’s an undeniable proof that 49.3% of the people in Maharashtra wish to see a strong alliance between BJP and Shiv Sena for their state’s leadership,” it concluded with a thank you note for the people of Maharashtra.

The publicity evoked reaction from the BJP’s State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule. He said the people would decide the next CM. He downplayed Shinde’s claim saying that it was not unusual for a CM to get the credit for the government’s united show.

Responding to the advertisement, Sanjay Raut of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) said, “It was Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena earlier, but the advertisement has cleared the air. It has now become Modi-Shah’s Shiv Sena. Where is the image or photo of late Balasaheb Thackeray in the advertisement?”

State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, however, tried to downplay the advertisement. “It is always the election result that decides which party or leader is more acceptable to the voters. Shinde as a Cabinet Minister was popular earlier and now his acceptance has increased as the chief minister. People of the state have lots of expectations from Fadnavis, Shinde and Modi. As a state-level leader, the people of Maharashtra have given preference to Fadnavis twice, he said. There is no comparison between the Shiv Sena and BJP about who is a bigger or smaller party,” said Bawankule.

