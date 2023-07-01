Shinde, Fadnavis visit bus mishap spot

Buldhana: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis have reached the accident site on the Samruddhi Mahamarg where 26 people were charred to death after a bus caught fire. A total of 33 passengers were onboard the bus of which seven persons were injured.

Maharashtra police on Saturday said that tyre burst was the main cause behind the fatal tragedy in which 26 passengers of 33, including three children, were killed while eight others were injured in Buldhana district in the stateOfficials said that the driver told the police that the accident took place after a tyre burst, causing the bus to overturn. He added that later, the diesel tank of the bus caught fire.

“The driver of the bus who survived the accident said that the vehicle overturned after a tyre burst, and later caught fire killing 26 people on the spot and leaving 7 others injured,” Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasane said.

Meanwhile, speaking on the incident, Maharashtra Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that road construction on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway is not responsible for the accident. He added that human error and vehicle error have appeared as a major cause of the accidents so far. Fadnavis also said that smart systems are being fixed to warn drivers and for other safety measures.

