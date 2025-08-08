Sharad Pawar in Nagpur on Aug 8; to flag off OBC Yatra on Aug 9

Advertisement



Nagpur: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar is arriving in Nagpur on August 8. He will flag off the OBC Yatra on August 9 at 12 noon from Variety Square.

Pawar will arrive on Friday at 6 pm at Nagpur’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport. He will visit the residence of ex-MLC Prakash Gajbhiye. Gajbhiye had an accident last year. Pawar will be meeting him to enquire about his health. On Saturday, at 12 noon, Pawar will remain present at Ashirwad Lawns, Variety Square. He will leave for Mumbai at 6.40 pm.

Youth leader of the party Salil Deshmukh said, “During his tenure as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar had implemented the Mandal Commission in the State. Maharashtra became the first State in the country to implement the Mandal Commission. Sharad Pawar has taken many important decisions for OBCs. In order to make people of the State aware of this, a statewide Mandal Yatra will be organised under the leadership of Raj Rajapurkar through the OBC Cell of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar).”

All the Opposition parties in the country, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, were demanding a caste-wise census of OBCs. The yatra is being taken out to make people aware of the work done by Sharad Pawar for the OBC community. In the first phase, the yatra will cover 11 districts of Vidarbha. Meetings will be held in talukas, added Deshmukh.