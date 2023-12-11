Sharad Pawar demands immediate lifting of ban on onion export

Advertisement

Nashik: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President, Sharad Pawar, spoke out against the ban on onion exports imposed by the Central Government, emphasizing the need to acknowledge the efforts of farmers.

Addressing a gathering of onion growers in Chandwad village, Nashik district on Monday, Pawar urged unity among cultivators to assert their rights, highlighting Nashik’s potential to set an example in this regard.

The Central Government’s decision to prohibit onion exports until March 31 next year aims to bolster domestic availability and stabilize prices. However, this move has triggered protests among farmers in Maharashtra, particularly in regions impacted by the ban.

Pawar underscored the significance of supporting small-scale onion growers, emphasizing their laborious efforts in cultivating quality produce. He recalled his tenure as Union Agriculture Minister, affirming that he neither reduced onion prices nor enforced export bans during that time. Asserting the immediate need to lift the ban on onion exports, he advocated for the acknowledgment and alleviation of the challenges faced by these farmers.

Moreover, Pawar highlighted concerns regarding Bangladesh’s imposition of Rs 160 import duty on grapes, foreseeing the adverse impact this decision could have on grape producers, potentially leading to increased hardships within the industry.

The call to lift the ban on onion exports and address the challenges faced by agricultural producers, particularly small farmers, remains a focal point in Pawar’s address, advocating for fair and supportive policies in the agricultural sector.

Will ensure farmers don’t face losses: CM Shinde

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said his government will find a way so that farmers do not suffer losses due to the ban on export of onions.

Shinde visited his Shiv Sena party office in the Vidhan Bhavan premises in Nagpur ahead of the third day of the State Legislature’s Winter Session here.

Speaking to reporters on the issue, Shinde said the State Government always stands with farmers of the state. The CM said he had a telephonic conversation with Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal on the onion issue.

“We will find out a way so that farmers and customers do not face losses due to the ban on export of onions,” Shinde said.

On the issue of ban on the use of sugarcane juice and sugar syrup for ethanol production, the CM said the government representatives will meet Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah over the matter.

