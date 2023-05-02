Sharad Pawar Decides To Step Down As NCP President

Mumbai: Senior Maharashtra politician Sharad Pawar has stepped down as president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Mr Pawar is one of the country’s top Opposition leaders and had a big role in stitching together a then unlikely alliance between Shiv Sen, Congress, and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra

Sharad Pawar said that although he is stepping down from the post of President, but he is not taking retirement from public life.

He said he will continue to attend public meetings, events.

Pawar added that he will be availble to all of them as usual and he will continue to work round the clock to solve people’s probem.

There has been no announcement yet on who will succeed him as party boss.

