Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Sep 28th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Sharad Pawar cancels visit to ED office citing ‘law and order’ situation in State

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar on Friday cancelled his plan to go to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai citing tense situation in State. The NCP chief dropped his plan after at the request of the ED and Mumbai Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve.

“I have decided not to go to the ED office,” Pawar told reporters outside his house, detailing how he had been asked by the Enforcement Directorate as well as Mumbai police not to make the visit. “I don’t want to create law and order situation in the state… The decision was taken after deliberating with the party leaders,” Pawar said. “As such to avoid any problem and to avoid inconvenience to common people, I have decided not to go to ED office”.

The ED had registered a money laundering case against Pawar and others in connection with the alleged Rs 25,000 crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam. Pawar had announced his plan to visit the ED office on Friday afternoon. But hours before he was to leave his house on Bhulabhai Desai Road for the ED office a short distance away, the central agency sent him an email that there was no need for him to come. Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve followed up on the ED mail and also requested that he stay home.

Meanwhile, workers of NCP staged protests against the registration of a money laundering case against Pawar in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra. A shut-down was observed in Baramati, Pawar’s hometown.

Happening Nagpur
Ali and Zafar of Sony SAB’s Aladdin: NaamTohSunaHoga make their way to Nagpur
Ali and Zafar of Sony SAB’s Aladdin: NaamTohSunaHoga make their way to Nagpur
Café to fuel ‘The Next Chapter’ of your life
Café to fuel ‘The Next Chapter’ of your life
Nagpur Crime News
Warden rapes hostel girl in Hingna, threatens her to keep silent
Warden rapes hostel girl in Hingna, threatens her to keep silent
Crime Branch arrests car lifters from Bilaspur
Crime Branch arrests car lifters from Bilaspur
Maharashtra News
विडिओ : हिंगण्याच्या विकासासाठी 2500 कोटी रुपयांचा निधी आणला – आ. समीर मेघे
विडिओ : हिंगण्याच्या विकासासाठी 2500 कोटी रुपयांचा निधी आणला – आ. समीर मेघे
स्ट्रीट सॉकर स्कॉटलॅंडच्या चमूची नागपूर महानगरपालिकेला भेट
स्ट्रीट सॉकर स्कॉटलॅंडच्या चमूची नागपूर महानगरपालिकेला भेट
Hindi News
इंदु मिल, मराठा आरक्षण पर फडणवीस सरकार ने लिए महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय
इंदु मिल, मराठा आरक्षण पर फडणवीस सरकार ने लिए महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय
उत्तर नागपुर से उमेदवारी दे पार्टी, फॉर्म लेने पहुंचे कांग्रेस के नगरसेवक मनोज सांगोळे
उत्तर नागपुर से उमेदवारी दे पार्टी, फॉर्म लेने पहुंचे कांग्रेस के नगरसेवक मनोज सांगोळे
Trending News
Ashwin Mudgal transferred , Ravindra Thakare new Collector
Ashwin Mudgal transferred , Ravindra Thakare new Collector
Illegal Supari Trading : Nagpur Revenue Intelligence Team Gheraoed by Local People in Assam
Illegal Supari Trading : Nagpur Revenue Intelligence Team Gheraoed by Local People in Assam
Featured News
Administration starts preparations for Assembly polls in Nagpur district
Administration starts preparations for Assembly polls in Nagpur district
Maha Assembly Polls : Cong names 47 candidates in its first list
Maha Assembly Polls : Cong names 47 candidates in its first list
Trending In Nagpur
Warden rapes hostel girl in Hingna, threatens her to keep silent
Warden rapes hostel girl in Hingna, threatens her to keep silent
Hubby, mother-in-law grab woman’s money, gold slyly
Hubby, mother-in-law grab woman’s money, gold slyly
इंदु मिल, मराठा आरक्षण पर फडणवीस सरकार ने लिए महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय
इंदु मिल, मराठा आरक्षण पर फडणवीस सरकार ने लिए महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय
उत्तर नागपुर से उमेदवारी दे पार्टी, फॉर्म लेने पहुंचे कांग्रेस के नगरसेवक मनोज सांगोळे
उत्तर नागपुर से उमेदवारी दे पार्टी, फॉर्म लेने पहुंचे कांग्रेस के नगरसेवक मनोज सांगोळे
Rani Lakshmibai Durga Utsav Mandal gears up for Navratri
Rani Lakshmibai Durga Utsav Mandal gears up for Navratri
स्ट्रीट सॉकर स्कॉटलॅंडच्या चमूची नागपूर महानगरपालिकेला भेट
स्ट्रीट सॉकर स्कॉटलॅंडच्या चमूची नागपूर महानगरपालिकेला भेट
कोराडी नवरात्रोत्सवासाठी प्रशासकीय यंत्रणेने सज्ज राहावे – श्रीकांत फडके
कोराडी नवरात्रोत्सवासाठी प्रशासकीय यंत्रणेने सज्ज राहावे – श्रीकांत फडके
नागपुरात मुलींच्या जन्मदराचे प्रमाण वाढले
नागपुरात मुलींच्या जन्मदराचे प्रमाण वाढले
रवींद्र ठाकरे (Ravindra Thakare)नवे जिल्हाधिकारी
रवींद्र ठाकरे (Ravindra Thakare)नवे जिल्हाधिकारी
भीमसैनिकांचा राष्ट्रीय मेळावा ” ७ आक्टोंबर ला.
भीमसैनिकांचा राष्ट्रीय मेळावा ” ७ आक्टोंबर ला.
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145