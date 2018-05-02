Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sun, May 17th, 2020

    Shantinagar Man dies of COVID-19 in Nagpur, toll 6, tally Jumps to 354

    Nagpur: Total 13 positive cases has been reported till Sunday morning including one death. The person who died was brought dead from Shanti Nagar. He died at home and then his sample tested positive.

    9 persons tested positive in IGGMCH and 4 in GMCH which makes city tally jumps to 354 with 186 recovered. Total active case in Nagpur is now 153.

    A patient from Shantinagar area who was feeling unwell at home on Sunday morning was brought to Mayo hospital for treatment. But he died on the way.Meanwhile, a medical offcials at Mayo took a throat swab sample of the dead patient in show of readiness as it was a hotpot for corona. When he was examined, the sample came back pocitive and caused a stir among the medical authorities.


