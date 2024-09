Advertisement

It’s been a busy Thursday, as film folk went about doing their jobs, not forgetting to add that touch of glamour.

Shanaya Kapoor goes for gold as she showcases fashion at Myntra’s Creator Fest 2023.

Disha Patani gives her company at the event, and seems to go for a Barbie look.

Which look do you like better?

Sharvari wears tassels on her dress.

