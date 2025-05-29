Shalarth ID scam: New graft allegations surface against ex- Deputy Director Vaishali Jamdar

Advertisement



Nagpur: The infamous Shalarth ID scam, which has rattled Maharashtra’s education department with revelations of over Rs 100 crore in fraud, has deepened further. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Nagpur Police has uncovered fresh allegations of corruption against Vaishali Jamdar, former Deputy Director of Education and current Divisional Secretary of the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Division.

According to SIT sources, a teacher has come forward alleging that Jamdar demanded a bribe in exchange for clearing official procedures. Upon the teacher’s refusal, she was allegedly subjected to punitive action — an apparent act of retaliation. The SIT is now considering registering a zero FIR in the case and transferring the probe to Wardha district, a senior official confirmed.

Jamdar’s name has previously surfaced in the ongoing investigation into the manipulation of the Shalarth portal — a government-run digital platform meant to manage teacher records and salaries across Maharashtra. The scam involves the creation of at least 623 fake Shalarth IDs, enabling illegal appointments and unlawful salary payments. Investigators estimate the scam’s financial impact to exceed Rs 100 crore.

Since its formation in April 2025, the SIT has uncovered more than 540 irregular teacher appointments in the Nagpur division alone, pointing to systemic exploitation of the Shalarth system. Officials say the portal’s security flaws were actively misused by insiders to bypass checks and authorise fake recruitments.

Three key accused sent to judicial custody

Meanwhile, the court has remanded three Shalarth ID (teachers recruitment scam) accused – Laxman Mangham, then Deputy Director (Education) Vaishali Jamdar and Chintaman Vanjari to judicial custody. All three were arrested by the Special Investigation Team for their alleged involvement in creation and misuse of Shalarth IDs.

During interrogation, the SIT reportedly extracted crucial information that could lead to more arrests and expose the larger network behind the scam. According to police sources, retired DDE Satish Mendhe is also suspected to be involved in the scam. Mendhe is currently absconding and the police received information that he has gone underground to evade arrest. Despite ongoing efforts, the police are yet to trace his whereabouts. Meanwhile, a SIT has been stationed in Bhandara as part of the manhunt.

Ex-deputy director of education Anil Pardhi, absconding co-accused Satish Mendhe are also under scrutiny. SIT raids & arrests underscore a deepening probe into what has been dubbed one of Maharashtra’s largest education scams, exposing the state’s digital payroll system.

Pre-arrest bail denied to accused Salame

Meanwhile, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, presided over by vacation judge Justice Rohit W Joshi, has rejected the anticipatory bail application of Ravindra Panjabrao Salame, Superintendent in the Education Office, in connection with the Shalarth ID scam involving the illegal appointment of a Headmaster.

The case pertains to the alleged fraudulent appointment of Parag Nanaji Pudke (Accused No. 1) as Headmaster at Nanaji Pudke Vidyalaya, Jevtala, Lakhni Tahsil, Bhandara District, despite lacking the required experience. An FIR was registered at Sadar Police Station under Sections 120-B, 409, 420, 465, 468, 472 read with Section 34 of the IPC.

The High Court observed that custodial interrogation of Salame was necessary, given the seriousness of the allegations and the need to probe a deep-rooted conspiracy. The prosecution claims Salame received Rs 8 lakh from Pudke to expedite the approval process, along with Education Officer Sanjay Dorlikar. Deputy Director (Education), Nagpur Division (Accused No. 2), had granted permission for the appointment process, which was fast-tracked with suspicious speed. The experience certificate submitted was later found to be bogus.

