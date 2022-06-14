Shakti Kapoor’s son released on bail in drugs case

Advertisement

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor was released on bail on Monday after he was arrested for alleged consumption of drugs.

The other four people arrested have also been released on bail, said police.

Siddhanth Kapoor and the four others will have to further appear before the police as and when called, said Bheema Shankar Gulled, DCP East Bengaluru.

Siddhanth Kapoor was taken into custody earlier in the day for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday night.

