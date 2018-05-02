Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Shaheen Bagh protesters removed amid COVID-19 outbreak

    Protesters against the citizenship law at Shaheen Bagh were vacated by the Delhi Police amid coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday morning, officials said.

    The women agitators have been on a sit-in at Shaheen Bagh for over three months, protesting the newly amended Citizenship Act.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said people at the protest venue in Shaheen Bagh were requested to vacate the site as lockdown has been imposed due to coronavirus outbreak.

    However, when they refused action was taken and they were vacated, the official said.

