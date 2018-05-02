Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Thu, Mar 5th, 2020

    Shabby affairs: Four Shiv Sena MLAs demand dissolution of NMC

    Nagpur: The shabby affairs being run in Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) figured in State Legislative Assembly and a demand was raised to dissolve the BJP-ruled civic body. Four Shiv Sena MLAs from Mumbai — Sunil Prabhu, Prakash Phaterpekar, Ramesh Korgaonkar and Ajay Choudhari — on Wednesday submitted Legislative Assembly Questions (LAQ) demanding dissolution of Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

    In their LAQ, the four MLAs charged that the NMC has conducted a crime of law by utilizing money of pension fund and GPF of employees in clearing dues of contractors. Bills of Rs 500 to Rs 800 crore are due on NMC, which has come to fore on March 2. NMC failed to complete projects approved by government due to lack of its share.

    Projects meant for completion in five years are incomplete in 8-10 years. NMC has approved works much more than its revenue. Government overlooked all these issues of NMC. Citizens of Nagpur are deprived of basic amenities and development due to all these issues. Therefore, it is very essential to dissolve NMC immediately, the MLA said.

    Making its intentions clear, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP replaced Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar with Tukaram Mundhe in January despite the former having completed only 14 months in NMC as against normal tenure of three years. Mundhe, who is seen as taking NMC office bearers head on, was in Mumbai on Wednesday. Citing exactly the issue raised by the four Sena MLAs in LAQ, Mundhe had some days ago stopped execution of all works which are yet to be executed.

