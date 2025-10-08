Sex Racket Busted in Narasala; Two Arrested, Woman Rescued

Nagpur: The Social Security Branch (SSB) of Nagpur Crime Branch has busted a sex racket operating at Brahmavidya Society on Narasala Road and arrested two individuals. A 37-year-old woman was rescued during the operation.
The arrested accused have been identified as Sushilkumar Lalsingh Thakur (37), a resident of Chunabhatti, and Shobha Shyamrao Shende (45), a resident of Hanuman Nagar.
Acting on a tip-off regarding human trafficking activities, the raid was conducted under the guidance of DCP (Detection) Rahul Maknikar and led by PSI Rahul Shire on Monday night.
According to police, accused Sushilkumar lured the victim—who was facing financial difficulties—through a friend and allegedly forced her and other women into prostitution.
A case has been registered against the accused under the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act (ITPA).
During the raid, police seized cash, two mobile phones, a vehicle, and other materials worth approximately ₹1.06 lakh.