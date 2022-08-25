Sex racket busted in Nagpur Rural; lodge owner held, 7 girls rescued

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of Nagpur Rural Police busted a sex racket after raiding a lodge-cum-bar and restaurant at Itgaon in Parseoni on Tuesday. Cops arrested the lodge owner and rescued seven young girls.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell got specific inputs from an NGO that flesh trade was flourishing at Kakde Family Restaurant & Bar where lodging arrangements were being made by its owner. On the basis of the inputs, cops sent a decoy customer to Kakde Family Restaurant & Bar. Its owner Ramu alias Ramdas Gunderao Kakde (51), a resident of Prabhag 6, Parseoni, took Rs 1,500 from him. He then provided a girl to him in a room. After confirming that sex racket was being operated by Ramu Kakde, the decoy customer signalled a police team waiting nearby.

The team, led by PS Meera Matale, immediately raided the lodge and took Ramu Kakde into custody. Police seized cash and other material from the lodge. Cops registered a case under Sections 3,4 and 5 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act against Ramu Kakde.

