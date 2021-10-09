Sex racket busted at posh OYO Hotel in Manish Nagar, mastermind nabbed

Two women, one of them from West Bengal, rescued by raiding cops

Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of Social Security Branch (SSB) of City Police on Thursday raided a posh hotel in Manish Nagar and busted a sex racket being operated from there. The raiding cops arrested the mastermind of the flesh trade and also rescued two women, one of them native of West Bengal.

The raid was conducted on OYO Shridhar Service Apartment at Manish Nagar in Beltarodi area. Cops have arrested the accused Akash Budharu Shahu (26), a resident of Ekatmata Nagar, Jaitala, for operating the racket.

According to police, the accused Shahu had taken the hotel at OYO Shridhar Service Apartment six months ago on Rs 35,000 rent per month. He was running the flesh trade from the hotel. The SSB sleuths received information that Shahu was luring needy women from the city as well as from various other places and supplying them to the customers for sex.

Acting on the information, SSB officers sent two decoy customers to OYO Shridhar Service Apartment. They met Shahu who allegedly demanded Rs 6,500 for providing two girls in two separate rooms. After the decoy customers handed over the cash to him, he allotted Room Nos. 201 and 202 and provided them the girls. After confirming that Shahu was running the sex racket, the decoy customers signalled the SSB team waiting nearby in the same locality. The team immediately raided the apartment and took Shahu into custody.

The raiding cops also rescued the two women. One of the girls is a native of Kolkata. She was brought to Nagpur by the accused Shahu and pushed her into the flesh trade luring her with money. Shahu used to give Rs 1000-1500 to the victim women per customer.

The SSB officers registered an offence under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 7 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) and Section 370 of the Indian Penal Code against Shahu.

The raid was conducted by PI Sharad Kadam, Woman API Mangala Harde, constabulary staff comprising Anil Ambade, Sunil Ingle, Sandeep Changole, Rasheed Shaikh, Ajay Paunikar, Manish Ramteke, Chetan Gedam, Reena Jaurkar and Pratima Meshram under the supervision of Additional CP (Crime) Sunil Fulari, DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane and ACP (Crime) Bhimanand Nalawade.