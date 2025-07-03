Sex racket busted at Nagpur’s Hotel Paradise; Russian woman rescued

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major crackdown, the Social Security Branch (SSB) of Nagpur Police’s Crime Branch busted a sex racket operating at Hotel Paradise located on the busy CA Road in the heart of the city. During the raid, police rescued a Russian woman and arrested one woman in connection with the racket.

The operation began at 5:30 pm on July 2 and continued till 1:55 am on July 3. According to police sources, the illegal racket was operating from Room No. 403 on the fourth floor of the hotel.

An offence has been registered at Tehsil Police Station under sections 143(2)(3) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), 1956. The case has been registered as Crime No. 449/2025.

The arrested accused has been identified as Rashmi Anand Khatri (49), a resident of Plot No. 65, Govindgad, near Shantiniketan College, Uppalwadi, Kamptee Road, Nagpur. She was later released after being served legal notice as per procedures.

The alleged kingpin of the racket, identified as Krishnakumar alias Radhe Deshraj, is currently absconding. Police have launched a manhunt to trace and arrest him.

During the operation, the police seized the following items:

• DVR System – Rs 3,000

• Condom packets – Rs 10

• Cash – Rs 5,500

• Realme mobile phone – Rs 15,000

• Narzo mobile phone – Rs 15,000

• Hotel counter register book – Rs 500

Total seizure value: Rs 39,010

The rescued Russian woman was subjected to a medical examination on suspicion of human trafficking. Her statement and all relevant documents have been handed over to Tehsil Police Station for further investigation.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Police Inspector Gajanan Gulhane, along with Head Constable Kishor Thakre, NPC Sheshrao Raut, police constables Kunal Masram, Sameer Shaikh, Kunal Bodkhe, Nitin, and woman police constable Poonam Shende.

Further investigation is underway to uncover other individuals possibly linked to this human trafficking network.