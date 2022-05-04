Severe Covid infection can age you 20 years

Advertisement

Cognitive impairment as a result of severe Covid-19 is similar to that sustained with 20 years of ageing, between 50 and 70 years of age, and is the equivalent to losing 10 intelligence quotient (IQ) points, according to a study.

Cognitive impairment occurs when a person has trouble remembering, learning new things, concentrating, or making decisions that affect their everyday life.

The latest findings, published in the journal eClinicalMedicine, suggest that the effects are still detectable more than six months after the acute illness, and that any recovery is at best gradual.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge and Imperial College London, UK, noted that there is growing evidence that Covid-19 can cause lasting cognitive and mental health problems.