    Published On : Sat, Aug 15th, 2020

    Sevenstar Hospital fined Rs 5 lakh for overcharging patients

    Nagpur:The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on a Sevenstar hospital for overcharging patients, and also asked it to return Rs 6.86 lakh in excess charges.

    The corporation has formed a team headed by additional commissioner Jalaj Sharma to monitor whether private hospitals are charging only government-prescribed rates.

    The team found that Seven Star Hospital in the city had recovered charges in excess of those prescribed by the government from some non-COVID patients, the NMC said.

    The hospital also treats coronavirus patients.

    On August 11, the NMC issued a notice to the hospital.

    “Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Seven Star Hospital for not following the rules and charging excess fee and not giving satisfactory reply to the notice issued to it,” the civic body said in a release on Friday.

    The hospital was asked to deposit the fine amount within three days of the order, and return Rs 6.86 lakh of excess amount taken from 18 patients, the release added.

