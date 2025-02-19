Setting Standards High: Nagpur’s Homeboy Tanishqaudio Announces Debut Self-Produced Show ‘Holipalooza’ at Amrit Farms on March 13

Nagpur-based DJ and music producer Tanishqaudio is set to revolutionize the city’s music scene with his debut self-produced show, Holipalooza, happening on March 13, 2025, at Amrit Farms, Nagpur. Known for his high-energy performances and genre-blending music, Tanishqaudio is taking a major leap by curating a Holi festival that promises an unforgettable experience for music lovers and festival-goers alike.

In Association with Dabo Club & Kitchen

Holipalooza 2025 is being organized in association with Dabo Club & Kitchen, adding another layer of excitement to the event. Dabo Club & Kitchen, a well-known nightlife destination, is recognized for its premium hospitality, top-tier music events, and vibrant atmosphere. Their collaboration with Holipalooza will ensure a world-class festival experience with an unmatched party vibe.

This Holi, expect the same energy with an amplified experience as Dabo Outdoors debuts their association.

A New Benchmark for Holi Celebrations in Nagpur

Holipalooza is more than just a Holi event—it is a high-energy music festival that blends vibrant color play, cutting-edge stage production, and a top-tier artist lineup. Set against the scenic backdrop of Nagpur’s most beautiful venue, Amrit Farms, this festival will bring a premium music and cultural experience to the city.

Tanishqaudio, known for his electrifying progressive house, techno, and Bollywood remixes, is set to deliver an explosive performance. His expertise in live DJing and music production ensures that Holipalooza will be a musical spectacle like never before.

What to Expect at Holipalooza 2025

High-Energy DJ Sets – Tanishqaudio will headline with an exclusive set featuring his latest productions and remixes.

– Tanishqaudio will headline with an exclusive set featuring his latest productions and remixes. Immersive Stage Design & Lighting – A visually stunning stage setup with cutting-edge effects and sound.

– A visually stunning stage setup with cutting-edge effects and sound. Special Guest Artists – Surprise performances from some of the best names in the music industry.

– Surprise performances from some of the best names in the music industry. Premium Holi Celebrations – Organic colors, festival-themed attractions, and a vibrant atmosphere.

– Organic colors, festival-themed attractions, and a vibrant atmosphere. Scenic Venue Experience – Amrit Farms offers a lush, open-air setting, making it the perfect location for an unforgettable Holi celebration .

– . Dabo Club & Kitchen’s Signature Experience – Bringing their renowned nightlife and entertainment expertise to Holipalooza.

Tanishqaudio: From Local Star to Festival Curator

Tanishqaudio has built a strong reputation as one of Nagpur’s leading DJs and music producers. His transition from a homegrown artist to an event curator highlights his dedication to pushing Nagpur’s music scene forward. Holipalooza is a reflection of his commitment to creating world-class music experiences while staying connected to his roots.

Event Details and Ticket Information

Event Name: Holipalooza 2025

Holipalooza 2025 Date: March 13, 2025

March 13, 2025 Location: Amrit Farms, Nagpur

In Association With: Dabo Club & Kitchen

Tickets: Official booking details will be announced soon

Why Holipalooza is the Ultimate Holi Festival in Nagpur

Holipalooza is set to be one of the biggest Holi music festivals in Nagpur, drawing music lovers, festival-goers, and EDM fans from across the region. Combining top-tier music, a breathtaking venue, and a high-energy crowd, this festival is expected to be a landmark event for Nagpur’s electronic dance music (EDM) scene.

With premium production, world-class artist curation, and an unforgettable Holi experience, Holipalooza at Amrit Farms, powered by Dabo Club & Kitchen, is the must-attend event of the season.

Stay tuned for ticket sales, venue updates, and the official lineup announcement.