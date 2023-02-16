Setback for MIHAN, IUIH withdraws its Medicity project

Nagpur: MIHAN, manages to lose yet another project. This time, it’s the Indo-UK Institute of Health (IUIH) Medicity.

The medicity was already allotted 150 acres during now deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ tenure as the chief minister of Maharashtra in 2017. The main motive of setting up the IUIH was to boost the medical tourism hub in the city.

It was predicted that due to the IUIH Medicity, the foreign citizens would come down for the treatment and pay in dollars which would give a major boost to the medicity. However, unfortunately, it has finally applied for withdrawing from MIHAN-SEZ, according to sources.

Advertisement

The aim was to build a mega 1000-bed multispeciality hospital along with a training institute. The withdrawal of the institute raises a question on the feasibility of MIHAN-SEZ. Speaking exclusively to Nagpur Today, natural resources strategist Pradeep Maheshwari said that such prestigious projects need constant monitoring by the state government and most of such projects need strong hand holding from concept to commissioning what we lack here in MIHAN.

“Medicity management must come forward and explain what issues they are facing and are compelled to withdraw themselves. All MIHAN stakeholders must be invited for detailed brainstorming sessions to know what went wrong and such things can be avoided in future” he added.

Maheshwari also pointed out that such prestigious projects create lots of hope among youth and sudden withdrawal makes them depressed. “Same way the government must review progress of recently signed MOUs in Davos during the recently held World Economic Forum Conference where CM Eknath Shinde signed large Rs50,000Cr MOUs for investments in Vidarbha. In return he confirmed again that these are serious MOUs and investments coming for sure,” he said.

Vidarbha region must be taken seriously by the state government. Also Vidarbha Elect

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement