Sessions court grants bail to person accused of committing rape on minor

Nagpur- Sessions court presided over by Shri. Patare saheb has granted regular bail to Sachin Lanjewar.

Sachin was arrested for the offence punishable under section 376 (2)(n), 506 Of Indian Penal Code R/W Sec 4,6 of POCSO act registered with PS wathoda dist nagpur vide Crime No. 174/2020 dated 21-05-2020.

The case of the prosecution is that on 21-05-2020 informant lodged a report to P.S.O. Wathoda against applicant alleging that,applicant is her relative and he has come to her home for taking a copy of electricity bill as he wanted to buy a two wheeler. It is further alleged that, applicant took mobile number of prosecutrix and thereafter started messaging her and speaking with her on phone.

It is further alleged that, applicant had proposed her on phone but complainant refused his proposal. It is also alleged that, applicant was asking victim to marry him. It is further alleged that, in January 2020, applicant had asked victim to come to Mauda which was initially resisted by victim but after insistence by applicant, she went to Mauda by bus.

Thereafter, applicant took her on his two wheeler on room of one Rakesh in Marodi village where it is alleged that, applicant had forcible sex with her. It is further alleged that, in February 2020,applicant had been to the house of complainant and there also he has allegedly committed forcible sex with applicant. It is further alleged that, on 8-03-

2020, applicant called victim in a cab at Mandhal village and victim went to Mandhal village where both them had sex. It is further alleged that, after imposition of lockdown, applicant did not

meet her but he was forcing her to share her nude video.

It was submitted that, applicant was having love affair with prosecutix.

It is submitted that, applicant was arrested on 25-05-2020 and since then he is behind the bars. It was submitted that, applicant is taken into magisterial custody on 28-05-2020.

It was also submitted that, it is visible from the conduct of prosecutrix that, they are having love affair and the age of prosecutrix is 17 years which is on the verge of maturity and

further accompanying the applicant without raising any alarm

reflects her consent.

Adv Mir Nagman Ali and adv Parag mohare appeared for accused Sachin.