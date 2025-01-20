Session on Tally for Management 23rd January 2025 from 3.00 pm at Banyan Hall

Advertisement













VIA Taxation & Corporate Law Forum in association with Tally Solutions Pvt Limited, is organizing a session “Tally for Management” on Thursday, 23rd January 2025 from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm at Banyan Hall, Chitnavis Centre, Civil Lines, Nagpur.

The programme is organised considering the introduction of New Tally 5.1 wherein focus is towards ease of management and providing features which will be useful for key managerial personnel. To list a few features of Tally that will be covered in the session will be management dashboard, comparative analysis, accessibility of mobile, enhanced communication through whatsapp, potential loss of GST Credits, cash flow management, bank integration, controlled access, customization, third party integration and many more.

The program is beneficial for company owners, Directors, CFO, Top Management, Decision Maker, business consultants, CAs, Commercial Heads, Accounts Department, professionals and management consultants.

The program is open for all. For details and registration contact VIA : 0712-2554090 / 2561211 / 9922386398 or CA Sachin Jajodia, Convener – VIA Taxation & Corporate Law Forum (9822472255), Jak infosolutions 9373164058.

Members from Industries and Trade along with Professionals and other interested persons are cordially invited to attend the session, says a press note issued by CA Ashok Chandak, Chairman – VIA Taxation & Corporate Law Forum.