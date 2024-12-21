Services of Nagpur Metro start at Indora Square station

Advertisement













Nagpur: The much-awaited opening of Indora Square Metro Station for passenger services was conducted on Friday. The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) recently gave its approval for its commissioning. It is the last and the only remaining metro station in Phase-I of Nagpur Metro Project that has become operational.

The first train from terminal Automotive Square Metro Station reached Indora Sq Metro Station at 6.05 pm and the one from Khapri Metro Station reached at 6.02 pm. Indora Square is the 38th Metro Station to provide passenger services to the citizens. The starting of Indora station marks the completion of the First Phase of the Nagpur Metro Rail Project. Indora Sq Metro Station is based on Orange Line on the North-South Corridor which stretches from Khapri to Automotive Square Metro Station.

The Orange Line has 18 Metro Stations and covers a distance of 19.658 km. It has a built-up area of 10,233sq.mtr and has four floors (G+4) having 10 escalators and 6 elevators, besides staircase and Foot-Over-Bridge (FOB) for the commuters.

Indora Square Metro Station would provide easy access to commuters from nearby areas of Panchpaoli, Jaripatka, Kamal Chowk, Inox, Mecosabagh and other residential pockets in the periphery. The locality is a bustling commercial zone, with a number of small and large business establishments, besides academic institutions, lined there. The station has 2 entry exit structures on the East and West side of the road. Tactile path for Differently abled and Wheelchair facilities are provided on the entire pathway.